MELBOURNE – Defending champion Novak Djokovic banished the ghosts of wildcards past by despatching Japan's Tatsuma Ito 6-1 6-4 6-2 to sail into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.
The world number two was famously knocked out of the second round at Melbourne Park by Uzbek wildcard Denis Istomin three years ago in the upset of the tournament.
He had no such problem against Ito, who earned his place in the draw with victory in the Asia-Pacific wildcard playoff.
Having struggled through a four-set grind against unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff in his opener, Djokovic was back to his imperious best as he fired down 16 aces and racked up 31 winners in a 95-minute romp at a gusty Rod Laver Arena.
"I came into the match and played extremely well at the beginning," Djokovic told reporters, having stormed to a 5-0 first set lead in 15 minutes.