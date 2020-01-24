MELBOURNE – Defending champion Novak Djokovic thumped Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2 in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday to stay on course for a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park.

The world number two Serb, who defeated anther Japanese in Tatsuma Ito in his previous round, smashed 17 aces, won 93% points on his first serve and faced just a single breakpoint against the hapless Nishioka.