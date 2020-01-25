Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round

MELBOURNE – Spain's Rafa Nadal was at his dominant best against Pablo Carreno Busta on Saturday, brushing aside his compatriot 6-1 6-2 6-4 to move into the fourth round at the Australian Open. .@RafaelNadal with the highest praise for @johnhmillman after his epic third round battle with @rogerfederer 👊#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/c2NfLp91VU — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020

Top seed Nadal has not been beaten by a fellow countryman since losing to Fernando Verdasco at Melbourne Park in 2016, and extended his winning streak against Spanish players to 18 matches with his win over 30th-ranked Carreno Busta.

Nadal, bidding for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, faced no break points and struck 42 winners to just seven unforced errors in the one hour and 38 minute contest on Rod Laver Arena.