Home favourite Ash Barty marches on at Australian Open with demolition of Camila Giorgi

Melbourne - Top seed Ashleigh Barty kept her unblemished record this year intact with a straight-sets demolition Friday of Camila Giorgi to inch closer to a maiden Australian Open title. The world number one is now 7-0 for the season after winning the Adelaide International and has yet to drop a set, easing past the Italian 30th seed 6-2, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

She will face either defending champion Naomi Osaka or young American Amanda Anisimova in a blockbuster fourth-round the clash. "It was a pretty good performance," said the Australian Barty, 25, describing it as "clean". Unstoppable ✌️



Barty went 2-0 ahead with Giorgi double-faulting on break point and while the Italian earned four break points at 2-4, the Australian saved them all then broke again to take the first set in 32 minutes. An invincible Barty has not lost a service game for six straight matches. More costly errors from Giorgi ensured the Australian got the crucial break in game six of the second set before closing out the match in 61 minutes for a routine win.