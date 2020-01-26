MELBOURNE – Crowd favourite Coco Gauff's giant-killing run at the Australian Open came to an end on Sunday as the American teen bowed out in the fourth round after a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-0 defeat to compatriot Sofia Kenin.
'Cocomania' has gripped Melbourne Park since the 15-year-old beat seven-times Grand Slam winner Venus Williams in her opener and ousted 2019 champion Naomi Osaka in the third round -- all on her Australian Open debut.
With the majority of the packed Melbourne Arena crowd egging her on, Gauff showed the hype was not misplaced with strong serves mixed with booming groundstrokes that often left her compatriot rooted to the spot.
She fought back from a slow start to level the first set and then built a comfortable lead in the tiebreaker to close it out.
"I got the Aussie chant today. I don't know if it was because it is Australia Day," said Gauff. "I really didn't think I would be such a favourite."