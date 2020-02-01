Barbora Krejcikova, left, of the Czech Republic and Croatia's Nikola Mektic kiss their trophy after defeating Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and Britain's Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

MELBOURNE - Fifth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic completed a remarkable comeback win over American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Briton Jamie Murray to clinch the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Krejcikova and Mektic proved too strong for the reigning U.S. Open champions in the tiebreak, winning eight straight points on their way to a 5-7 6-4 (10-1) victory on Rod Laver Arena.