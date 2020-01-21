MELBOURNE – Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios has expressed an interest in joining his country's Olympic team in Tokyo, four years after withdrawing from the Rio Games in controversial circumstances.
Ahead of the 2016 Rio Games, Kyrgios was involved in a war of words with Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president John Coates and Australia's chef de mission Kitty Chiller, accusing the AOC of “unfair and unjust treatment”.
After helping Australia reach the semi-finals at the inaugural ATP Cup this month, Kyrgios now considers himself a genuine medal contender at the Tokyo Games.