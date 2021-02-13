Like father, like son: Casper Ruud makes Slam last 16

MELBOURNE – Casper Ruud became only the second Norwegian to make the last 16 of a Grand Slam Saturday, emulating his father Christian who made the grade at the Australian Open in 1997. The 22-year-old outlasted Radu Albot 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to book a fourth-round Melbourne Park clash with Russian Andrey Rublev and said he was proud to match his dad's achievement. "He was happy. He's my main coach, so it's also an achievement for him. Now he has done it himself and as a coach," he said. "So I think he's happy that I've been able to not beat his record yet, but at least do the same as he did.

"That was kind of the last inch he had on me when it comes to Norwegian records in tennis," he added.

Ruud senior, who reached a career-high ranking of 39, to his son's current 28, crashed in the last 16 in 1997 to Goran Ivanisevic, who is also in Melbourne as coach of world number one Novak Djokovic.

ALSO READ: Melbourne to enter new lockdown and bar tennis fans from Australian Open

"It's one of his best results but toughest losses of his career he's told me, so I've heard that story a couple times," said Casper.

"But I hope that won't be the case for me on Monday."

