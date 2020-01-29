MELBOURNE – Rafa Nadal paid the ultimate respect to his Australian Open conqueror Dominic Thiem on Wednesday, seeing something of himself in the hard-working Austrian after falling short in a quarter-final classic under the lights on Rod Laver Arena.
Top seed Nadal exits Melbourne Park with some regrets, having had his chances against the 26-year-old Thiem who held on for a thrilling 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) win, his first over the Spaniard after five previous losses at Grand Slams.
But the world number one was philosophical about the loss, feeling he was beaten by a better opponent on the night.
"I think he played great matches against me in the past, too," Nadal, who edged Thiem in the last two French Open finals, told reporters.
"He played great quality tennis. I think we like each other in terms of character. I like his attitude. Probably he likes mine, too.