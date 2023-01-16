Melbourne - Nick Kyrgios pulled out injured from the Australian Open on Monday without hitting a ball, saying he was "devastated" to miss his home Grand Slam. The Australian, considered an outside chance of winning the title, had struggled with an ankle issue leading into the event.

Story continues below Advertisement

But it was knee discomfort that forced him out, a day before he was due to face Russian Roman Safiullin in the first round. Kyrgios was also planning to defend his doubles title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis. "I'm devastated, obviously," he said at a hastily arranged press conference at Melbourne Park.

Breaking: Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a knee injury, a day before he was scheduled to play his first-round match.



More ➡️ https://t.co/AK3Aj0avqB pic.twitter.com/vOfgDWyCL7 — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2023 "I've had some great tournaments here, winning the doubles last year and playing the tennis of my life probably going into this event. "Pretty brutal, one of the most important tournaments of my year and it hasn't been easy," he added. "There's a mixture of emotions... just bad timing, but that's life. injuries are part of the sport."

Story continues below Advertisement

His physio Will Maher said a scan showed a cyst as a result of a small tear in his lateral meniscus, but it was not a career-threatening injury. Kyrgios's team used a charity match against Novak Djokovic on Friday to test out the injured knee and the Australian "didn't pull up great". On Saturday, the 27-year-old said that expectations he could go far at the opening Grand Slam of the year were stressful and made it hard to focus.

Story continues below Advertisement