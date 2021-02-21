Novak Djokovic thrashes Daniil Medvedev for record-extending ninth Australian Open title

By Ian Ransom MELBOURNE - In the climax of a tournament overshadowed by Covid-19 pandemic uncertainty, Novak Djokovic remained an unbreakable force as he thrashed Daniil Medvedev to claim a record-extending ninth Australian Open title on Sunday. The world number one's 7-5 6-2 6-2 triumph under the lights at Rod Laver Arena secured his 18th Grand Slam title, bringing him within tantalising reach of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's all-time record of 20. Much like Dominic Thiem in last year's final, Djokovic faced an opponent desperate for success and his own seat at the Grand Slam table. A moment in #AusOpen history 🏆![CDATA[]]>💙@DjokerNole | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/QnyGXKYM3Q — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 21, 2021 Unlike Thiem, who pushed Djokovic to five sets, Medvedev never really threatened.

Djokovic made a mockery of the Russian's 20-match winning streak and his pre-match barb that all the pressure to win was on the champion.

He broke him seven times for the match and closed out the one-sided contest with a net-rush and a brilliant leaping volley.

Having extended his unbeaten record in nine finals at Melbourne Park, the Serb roared in triumph and wrapped up his team in a group hug.

He now has won six Grand Slam titles after the age of 30, equalling Nadal's record.

Reuters