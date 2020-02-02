MELBOURNE - American Rajeev Ram picked up his first tennis men's doubles title at a Grand Slam on Sunday with partner Joe Salisbury of Britain, taming the local wild card pairing of Max Purcell and Luke Saville in straight sets at the Australian Open.
The hometown pair's surprise run at Melbourne Park came to a screeching halt against the 11th seeds, who strolled to a 6-4 6-2 victory in 70 minutes on a balmy afternoon at the Rod Laver Arena.
Such was the domination of Salisbury and Ram, who won the Australian Open mixed doubles title with Czech Barbora Krejcikova last year, that they did not face a single break point in the match.
The duo converted one of their 10 break point chances in the opening set and marched to a one-sided victory with two more breaks in the second.
The 35-year-old Ram, who turned professional in 2004, switched to playing doubles full-time three years back and was making his 58th Grand Slam doubles appearance.