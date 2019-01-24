Petra Kvitova (left) and Danielle Collins meet at the net after their women's singles semifinal match at the Australian Open. Photo: Ritchie Tongo/EPA

MELBOURNE – Czech eighth seed Petra Kvitova reached her first Australian Open final Thursday as unheralded American debutant Danielle Collins wilted in intense heat at Melbourne Park. Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova stormed home 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 to set up a meeting with either fellow Czech Karolina Pliskova, seeded seventh, or Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka in the decider.

Collins was matching Kvitova until play was interrupted late in the first set while the roof on Rod Laver Arena was closed as the temperature soared past 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 Farenheit).

Kvitova said until then she was struggling to find her best form.

“I'm really glad that it (form) came in the tie-break and in the second set,” she said. “I think I was happier than the fans when the roof closed, I like to play indoors and I think that helped me a little bit.”

Collins, who had a dream run to make the final four on her Australian debut, became flustered after Kvitova won a first-set tie-breaker and her game fell apart in the second set.

Petra Kvitova in action against Danielle Collins during their women’s singles semifinal match at the Australian Open. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA

Reaching the final is the highlight of what Kvitova calls her “second career”, after she returned following a terrifying attack in her home in the Czech Republic in late 2016.

A burglar slashed her racquet hand, sidelining her for almost six months and causing permanent nerve damage.

“It means everything, finally I can make it deep in this major and whatever happens I'm very happy,” the big-serving left-hander said.

Kvitova, who is on an 11-match win streak after winning the Sydney International warm-up tournament, will claim the number one ranking if she wins the final, deposing Romania's Simona Halep.

World number 35 Collins, who a year ago was ranked 167, will rise to 23 as a result of her run to the final four.

The combative American, who took Kvitova to three sets in their only previous meeting, initially performed strongly to force a first-set tie-break.

Danielle Collins of the USA argues with the umpire during the women’s singles semifinal match at the Australian Open. Photo: Mast Irham/EPA

She was matching Kvitova's power hitting when the roof was closed mid-way through the set at 4-4 to shut out the afternoon sun.

But Collins lost her cool when Kvitova ran away with it 7-2 and argued with the umpire at the beginning of the second set.

“Every time I hit a good serve or win the point there's something,” she told umpire Carlos Ramos, the same official who was the subject of Serena Williams' infamous rant in last year's US Open final.

Kvitova, vastly more experienced than her opponent, kept her composure and won the second set at a canter.

