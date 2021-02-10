Relaxed Serena Williams cruises into Australian Open third round

MELBOURNE - A relaxed Serena Williams was untroubled by Nina Stojanovic on Wednesday in the Australian Open, as the 23-time Grand Slam champion continued her ominous form at Melbourne Park.

The 39-year-old maintained her unbeaten run since emerging from 14-day quarantine with a 6-3, 6-0 second-round drubbing in 69 minutes.

"l wasn't thinking as much in the second, as I was in the first," said Williams, who hit 27 winners. "I'm here to have fun and it's great to be playing in front of a crowd."

Superb form from @serenawilliams.



Our 7 time champion moves into the round of 32, dismantling Stojanovic 6-3 6-0.#AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/hbacPSA5qJ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 10, 2021

The 10th seed started with a sizzling backhand winner and maintained a vice-like grip over the Serb, breaking in the opening game of the second set and sealing victory with her sixth ace.

Williams reprised her multi-coloured, one-legged catsuit - a flamboyant outfit inspired by late sprint queen Florence Griffith Joyner, popularly known as 'Flo-Jo'.