Kgothatso Montjane in action. Photo: Reg Caldecott

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s wheelchair tennis ace, Kgothatso Montjane, has reached her first Australian Open semi-final after edging out German former world number one Sabine Ellerbrock in straight sets at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Montjane triumphed 6-0, 6-1 after just 69 minutes to improve her head-to-head series 9-16 against the current world number 8.

Montjane becomes the first South African wheelchair player to reach the semi-final round at Melbourne Park since quad ace Lucas Sithole in 2014.

“It feels amazing to have been out there and I gave this match my best. I can still improve on a few things but I’m just grateful to have made it through to the next round. I look forward to the semi-final round,” said Montjane.

The 33-year-old had never made it beyond the quarterfinal round at the first Grand Slam of the year in five previous attempts.