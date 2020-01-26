MELBOURNE – World number 100 Tennys Sandgren reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the second time in three years with an ill-tempered 7-6(5) 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4 victory over combustible Italian Fabio Fognini on Sunday.
The American kept his nerve as his opponent suffered a meltdown and triumphed after a rollercoaster ride of a match to set up a last-eight meeting with Roger Federer or Marton Fucsovics.
Sparks flew on Melbourne Arena after the first set as 12th seed Fognini protested about a foot-fault call and then stormed off court for seven minutes.
Sandgren accused the umpire of lacking the courage to penalise Fognini, who was then docked a point penalty for refusing to play after being broken in his first service game of the second set.
Fognini, complaining of blisters, ripped off his shirt and protested about that call to no avail before going down 0-4. The Italian won the next five games but, as the players continued to snipe at each other across the net, Sandgren edged the set.