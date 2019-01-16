Kevin Anderson in action against Frances Tiafoe during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open. Photo: Mark Dadswell/EPA

MELBOURNE – South Africa's fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson lost in four sets to American Frances Tiafoe at the Australian Open in Melbourne, on Wednesday. Anderson, the Wimbledon 2018 runner-up, claimed the first set 6-4 but his 20-year-old opponent fought back to take the next three 6-4 6-4 7-5 and book a place in the third round.

It's the first time the world number 39 Tiafoe has progressed to the third round at the Australian Open.

Tiafoe impressed against the hard-hitting South African in the pair’s fourth career clash, and rallied back from a set and break down to take control of a tense encounter.

Tiafoe did not surrender a break in sets three and four. The American converted his second break point of the third game of the third set and never looked back, taking it 6-4.

SA's Kevin Anderson.has crashed out of Australian Open Photo: Cameron Spencer

In the decider the pair stayed on serve until Tiafoe engineered a break that was aided by an Anderson double-fault for 6-5. The American then held from 15-40 to close the contest in two hours and 59 minutes.

African News Agency (ANA)





