SA's Kevin Anderson in action. Photo: supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Kevin Anderson blew a two-set lead as American Taylor Fritz won 4-6 6-7 7-6 6-2 6-2 in the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday. The 33-year-old Anderson had an injury plagued 2019, and his return to the Majors was short-lived.

The normally dominant serve of the 2.03m tall Anderson fell away after racing to a two set lead.

At the end of the match his second serve win percentage sat at 39 percent. And while he delivered more winners than the 22-year-old Fritiz - 65 to 55 - it was the unforced error count that cost Anderson dearly.

Anderson made 54 unforced errors in the contest, exactly double of the 27 the fired-up Fritz in a match that lasted three hours and 21 minutes.