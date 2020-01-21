CAPE TOWN – South Africa's Kevin Anderson emerged victorious after an epic four-hour first-round Aussie Open clash with a 6-4 2-6 4-6 6-4 7-6 (10-8) win over Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday (Wednesday morning Australian time).
In the deciding 5th set, Anderson looked dead and buried when he trailed 4-1 and at that stage, it looked like he was headed for the 2020 Aussie Open also-ran scrapheap.
However, Anderson has built up a reputation of being the ultimate scrapper on the Grand Slam stage and it was no different in this clash which was uniquely decided by a 10-point tiebreak which started with Ivashka taking a 2-0 lead.
After a 36-minute first-set affair Anderson cruised to a 6-4 win but he could not repeat that scoreline in the next set, mainly as a result of unforced errors and he went down 6-2.
Suddenly, Ivashka found his range with a succession of deft returns of service and Anderson's much-vaunted serve was neutralised in the second set. Anderson also contributed heavily to Ivashka's success with a 17-4 unforced error margin.