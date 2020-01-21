SA's Anderson victorious after epic four-hour first-round Aussie Open clash









South Africa's Kevin Anderson makes a forehand return to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Andy Wong CAPE TOWN – South Africa's Kevin Anderson emerged victorious after an epic four-hour first-round Aussie Open clash with a 6-4 2-6 4-6 6-4 7-6 (10-8) win over Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday (Wednesday morning Australian time). In the deciding 5th set, Anderson looked dead and buried when he trailed 4-1 and at that stage, it looked like he was headed for the 2020 Aussie Open also-ran scrapheap. However, Anderson has built up a reputation of being the ultimate scrapper on the Grand Slam stage and it was no different in this clash which was uniquely decided by a 10-point tiebreak which started with Ivashka taking a 2-0 lead. After a 36-minute first-set affair Anderson cruised to a 6-4 win but he could not repeat that scoreline in the next set, mainly as a result of unforced errors and he went down 6-2. Suddenly, Ivashka found his range with a succession of deft returns of service and Anderson's much-vaunted serve was neutralised in the second set. Anderson also contributed heavily to Ivashka's success with a 17-4 unforced error margin.

Ilya Ivashka of Belarus makes a forehand return to South Africa's Kevin Anderson. Photo: AP Photo/Andy Wong

In the third set, Ivashka continued to take the fight to Anderson who at that stage could not rely on his serve and for most of the way it blew hot and cold as the match wound on. In this set, Anderson saved a few breakpoints but generally battled to hold serve and, in the end, he went down 6-4, and with it, Ivashka took a 2-1 lead.

After five games into the fourth set, it seemed Anderson had dug himself into a deep hole as he trailed 4-1 after dropping serve in the second. Ivashka, on the other hand, clinched successive service games with decisive 40-0 margins, and everything pointed to an upset win for him.

Despite the setbacks, Anderson started playing aggressively as he looked to step up the intensity. From the time he won the 6th game (2-4), he never looked back and closed out the set 6-4 after winning the next four games on the trot.

In the fifth set, the score went with serve and at 6-all, the umpire announced the 10-point tiebreak. After 14 points, the dogfight persisted as the players were level-pegging at 7-all.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson makes a backhand return to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus during their first round singles match at the Australian Open. Photo: AP Photo/Andy Wong

Anderson's experience at that stage shone through and he managed a 9-7 lead for one of two match points that were on offer at the death.

Ivashka came good in what turned out to be final service game as staved off a match point (9-8).

However, Anderson set up the killer blow with his next serve as he signed off with an overhead smash for a 10-8 win and advanced to the second round.

African News Agency (ANA)