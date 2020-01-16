22-year-old South African Lloyd Harris set up a semi-final clash against American Tommy Paul.. Photo: Sarah Reed

ADELAIDE – South African rising star Lloyd Harris powered his way into the Adelaide International (an ATP 250 event) semifinals with a straight sets victory over world number 30 Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain on Thursday in Australia. The 22-year-old upset Busta 6-3, 6-3 in their quarterfinal match to set up a semi-final clash against American qualifier Tommy Paul, who beat Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-3, 6-4.

The Capetonian lost just seven points on serve as his power and speed of 199km/h was no match for the number four seed.

Harris began his Adelaide International campaign ranked 99th in the ATP singles rankings, but moved eight spots to 91 in this week’s rankings released on Monday.

“I am extremely pleased. I feel like I have played some incredible tennis up until this point taking out a couple of quality opponents. I feel like I am playing the game i always wanted to play and I looking to keep improving on that”, said elated Harris following his match.