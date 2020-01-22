Serena Williams overcame an erratic performance at the Australian Open on Wednesday to beat Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-3. Photo: Dita Alangkara/AP Photo

MELBOURNE – Serena Williams overcame an erratic performance at the Australian Open on Wednesday to beat Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-3 and advance to the third round. SOLID@serenawilliams fends off a trio of break points to hold for 3-3 in the second#AO2020 | #AusOpen | @channel9 | @espn pic.twitter.com/OrCulOBAka — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2020

The 38-year-old American, who is bidding for a record 24th Grand Slam singles title, was hardly troubled in the first set as she broke Zidansek twice to wrap up the opener in just over half an hour.

But the 70th-ranked Zidansek put up an impressive defence in the second set, saving seven break points as an increasingly frustrated Williams racked up more than a dozen unforced errors.