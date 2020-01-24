MELBOURNE – Seven-times champion Serena Williams suffered a dramatic exit from the Australian Open on Friday, her earliest in 14 years, falling 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 to China's Wang Qiang in a stunning third round upset that tore the women's tournament open.
Wang, who was thrashed 6-1 6-0 by Williams in the U.S. Open quarter-finals, savoured sweet revenge on Rod Laver Arena to end the American's bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, sending shockwaves through Melbourne Park.
A day before the Chinese New Year, 27th seed Wang wavered when serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set but was magnificent under pressure in the decider.
She broke Williams's formidable serve to seal the thriller on the third match point when the American dumped a backhand into the net.
It was Williams' earliest exit from the year's first Grand Slam since 2006, when her title defence was ended by Daniela Hantuchova.