Serena still believes she can get to 24 after early Melbourne exit









Serena Williams' campaign to capture an elusive 24th grand slam at the Australian Open met an early end on Friday, as the American champion was surprisingly defeated by China's Wang Qiang in the third round of the tournament. Photo: Reuters MELBOURNE – Serena Williams' campaign to capture an elusive 24th grand slam at the Australian Open met an early end on Friday, as the American champion was surprisingly defeated by China's Wang Qiang in the third round of the tournament. After finding herself a set and a break down, the seven-time Melbourne champion managed to force a decider but then dropped her serve on 6-5 in the third, losing 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, to end her Melbourne run before the round of 16 for the first time since 2006. Williams, who last year crushed the Chinese 6-1, 6-0 in the quarter-finals of the US Open, had arrived in Melbourne confident in her chances of finally equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 majors. "I definitely do believe or I wouldn't be on tour," Williams said when asked about the pursuit of Court's record. "I don't play just to have fun. To lose is really not fun, to play to lose, personally." The 38-year-old was fresh from an Auckland Classic victory which broke a title draught lasting since she won the Australian Open in 2017 whilst eight weeks pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.

Since her return from maternity the star was runner up on five other occasions - including four slams.

Asked whether she thought any of the majors presented a better opportunity to achieve her goal, the American suggested maybe Wimbledon and the US Open would.

"I don't know. I seem to do well the last two slams of the year. I have won them all several times. Each one is definitely an opportunity for me to go out there and win," Williams told reporters.

"It's not even about the slams, it's about just me playing good tennis, and I didn't do that today. That is more disappointing. So it's not even about the win, it's just more about I'm better than that. That is what it is for me today."

dpa