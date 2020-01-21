Sharapova doesn't know if she'll be back to Australian Open









Maria Sharapova has expressed uncertainty about the future after exiting the Australian Open in the first round for the first time in a decade. Photo: Reuters MELBOURNE – Maria Sharapova on Tuesday became the first former Australian Open champion to fall in the first round, exiting her third straight major in the first round as she lost 6-3, 6-4 at the hand of 19th seed Donna Vekic. After another disappointing outing since returning from a doping ban in 2017, the 32-year-old Russian said that she didn't know whether she would be back at Melbourne Park, where in 2008 she lifted one of her five grand slam titles. "I don't know," the former world number one told journalists when asked about 2021. "I was fortunate to get myself to be here ... It's tough for me to tell what's going to happening 12 months' time." "I can speak about my struggles and the things that I've gone through with my shoulder, but it's not really in my character to," the former champion said. "So, you know, I was there. I put myself out there ... as tough as it was, you know, I finished the match and, yeah, it wasn't the way that I wanted."

The Russian kicked off her season with a 145th ranking, her lowest since 2002, and made it to the Melbourne main draw only thanks to a wild card awarded despite a first-round defeat to American Jennifer Brady at the Brisbane International earlier in the month.

Since returning from the ban almost three years ago, the former teen prodigy has not enjoyed the same success as in the past, with her best result at the majors a French Open quarter-final berth in 2018 - reached following a walkover win against Serena Williams in the last 16.

Sharapova reached the round of 16 in Melbourne last year but was later unable to compete at the French Open, retired in her first-round match at Wimbledon, and was crushed 6-1, 6-1 by Williams in the first round of the US Open.

The match between the two former number one players, the biggest brands in the women's game, maybe best exemplifies the dissonance between the Sharapova that was and the one that is.

Hyped as a blockbuster, the 22nd encounter between the two turned out to be an unceremonious thumping of the Russian lasting less than an hour.

Sharapova part explained the one-sided affair then and the result against Vekic on Tuesday with a lingering shoulder injury that has plagued her for many months.

Still questions about her future doomed as she will now drop out of the top 350 in the rankings.

"I haven't thought of my schedule moving forward from here yet," she said when asked whether she would consider taking part in smaller tournaments to help with her ranking.

And asked if she can get back into form to play the tournaments she wants, the Russian was again uncertain.

"I would like to. I don't know... you know, I don't have a crystal ball to tell you if I can or if I will, but I would love to, yeah."

dpa