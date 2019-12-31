Maria Sharapova last played a competitive match in the first round of the U.S. Open in August. Photo: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

SYDNEY – Former world number one Maria Sharapova will return to tournament action at the Brisbane International next month after being awarded a wildcard to play in the Australian Open warm-up.

The five-time Grand Slam champion, who last played a competitive match in the first round of the U.S. Open in August, has dropped to 133rd in the world after a season in which injuries restricted her to eight tournaments.