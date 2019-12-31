SYDNEY – Former world number one Maria Sharapova will return to tournament action at the Brisbane International next month after being awarded a wildcard to play in the Australian Open warm-up.
The five-time Grand Slam champion, who last played a competitive match in the first round of the U.S. Open in August, has dropped to 133rd in the world after a season in which injuries restricted her to eight tournaments.
The 32-year-old Russian will join current world number one Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova in a strong field at the Queensland Tennis Centre from January 6-12.
Hello @BrisbaneTennis 👋🏼👋🏼 🐨 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/a3ujdXVgCN— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) December 31, 2019