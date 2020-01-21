MELBOURNE – Former champion Maria Sharapova put up a mid-match fight before bowing out of the Australian Open at the first hurdle on Tuesday, beaten 6-3 6-4 by Croatian Donna Vekic on Rod Laver Arena.
The 32-year-old Russian was clearly still hampered by the shoulder injury that had restricted her to one previous competitive outing since her opening-round exit at last year's U.S. Open.
🇭🇷 @DonnaVekic does it!— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2020
She's through to the second round after defeating 2008 champion Sharapova 6-3 6-4#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/TmnZy3mx7E
Vekic proved a formidable opponent on the court where Sharapova won the title in 2008 and the 19th seed raced to a 5-1 lead in the opening set before the former world number one found a way to get back into the contest.