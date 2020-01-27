Austria's Dominic Thiem, left, is congratulated by France's Gael Monfils after winning their fourth round singles match at the Australian Open on Monday, Photo: AP Photo/Andy Wong

MELBOURNE – Fifth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria kept his flawless record intact against Gael Monfils with a trouble-free 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory on Monday to reach his maiden quarter-final at the Australian Open.

Twice French Open finalist Thiem came into the fourth-round clash against the 10th seed having won all five of the matches they have previously played and did not face a single breakpoint against the Frenchman on the Rod Laver Arena.