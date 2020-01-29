Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.(AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

MELBOURNE – Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Wednesday with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his maiden Australian Open semi-final and rocked the old guard of men's tennis. THIEM's Time To 𝓢𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓮!



After 4 hours and 10 minutes, @ThiemDomi knocks out world No.1 Rafael Nadal, 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) to advance to the #AusOpen semifinals for the first time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/lWuZXBzNmt — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2020

After a win that quashed doubts about the Austrian's prowess on hardcourts, the 26-year-old will face Alex Zverev for a place in the final, a match-up scarcely imaginable at the start of the tournament.

Fifth seed Thiem will head into Friday's clash against the young German brimming with confidence, having ended Nadal's bid for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title.