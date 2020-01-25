MELBOURNE – A string of upsets has left the Australian Open women's draw without several of the pre-tournament favourites but while that may have eased Angelique Kerber's path to a potential second Melbourne crown the German is taking nothing for granted.
Kerber beat Italian Camila Giorgi 6-2 6-7(4) 6-3 on Saturday to move on to the fourth round, where she will meet Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who sent second seed Karolina Pliskova spinning out of the tournament.
Sixth seed Belinda Bencic also exited in the third round on Saturday, falling to the same fate as former world number ones and Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki.
Three-times Grand Slam champion Kerber, who won the Melbourne Park title in 2016, said she was only keeping an eye on who her next opponent was.
"I'm not looking too far ahead, to be honest. I'm just focusing on my matches, on my opponents, and on me," Kerber told reporters.