WATCH: Novak Djokovic praises Serena Williams as 'one of greatest athletes'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

He added: "But I think when you see a larger picture for her and everything that who she is, what she stands for on and off the court... she's one of the greatest ever... athletes, not just tennis player."

Williams looked stricken by her semi-final defeat by Naomi Osaka, and walked out of her press conference in tears after being asked if she had played her last Australian Open.

ALSO READ: WATCH: 'I'm done' ... Serena Williams walks out in tears after semi-final defeat

Djokovic, whose 17 Grand Slam titles place him just behind Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's jointly held record of 20, said he could "emphasise" with the American.

"When you're chasing big things that are related to the history of the sport, obviously it has a lot of weight, a lot of pressure," he said.

"And regardless of the amount of years that you have played on the tour and the experience that you have, you still feel it on your shoulders."

"I'm just proud and honoured to be playing at the same time she does and to see her greatness, experience her greatness is a thrill," added the Serb.

AFP