MELBOURNE – Former champion Stan Wawrinka emerged from a mid-match loss of confidence to battle past Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals with a 6-2 2-6 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-2 victory on Monday.
Medvedev, 23, arrived in Melbourne after a 2019 season featuring four titles and a Tour-leading 59 match wins and came into Monday's contest against Wawrinka having won both career meetings at Grand Slams in four sets.
But the Russian failed to find a way past the battling 2014 Australian Open champion, ending up the highest seed to fall in the men's draw so far.
Wawrinka, who won the last of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2016 U.S. Open, hit a staggering 71 winners and sealed the contest after three hours and 25 minutes.
“This was another amazing match, really tough to play against Daniil, I lost to him in U.S. Open but today came back strongly on the fourth and fifth sets,” he said.