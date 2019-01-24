Petra Kvitova (right) and Danielle Collins shake hands after their women's singles semifinal match at the Australian Open on Thursday. Photo: Mast Irham/EPA

MELBOURNE – A brief biography of Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova after she beat Danielle Collins 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 in the semi-finals at Melbourne Park on Thursday: Petra Kvitova (CZE)

World ranking: 6

Age: 28 (08/03/1990)

Place of birth: Bilovec, Czech Republic

Plays: Left-handed/two-handed backhand

Coach: Jiri Vanek

Career titles in total: 26

Grand Slam titles: 2

Career prize money: $27,496,787

Kvitova won her first title in 2009, at Hobart, and two years later she was a Wimbledon champion, upsetting Maria Sharapova in straight sets for her first Grand Slam title.

That same breakthrough season, she finished the year ranked second in the world.

In 2014 she won a second Wimbledon title, dominating Eugenie Bouchard in a lopsided final.

A gifted all-court player, she combines powerful ball-striking skills with a penetrating left-handed serve.

Her career, and life, was turned upside down in December 2016 when a burglar broke into her home and slashed her racquet hand with a knife. She was out of the game for almost six months, but bounced back with a tour-leading five singles titles in 2018.

She began 2019 by winning the Sydney International.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)