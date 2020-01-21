Zverev and McEnroe pledge thousands of dollars to bush fires victims









Australia is a country that is home for us for ... over a month-time every single year, said Alexander Zverev. Photo: Edgar Su/Reuters MELBOURNE – Rising star Alexander Zverev and tennis hall of famer John McEnroe on Tuesday night pledged thousands of dollars in support of individuals and communities affected by bush fires in Australia, joining others in the tennis community raising funds and awareness for the cause. After his first round win against Marco Cecchinato at the Australian Open, the German star pledged to donate 10,000 dollars for every match win and the whole bag in case of lifting the trophy. “Obviously Australia is a country that is home for us for ... over a month-time every single year, and we heard what is going on with the bush fires ... with the animals, with the people losing their homes. “So I will donate 10,000 dollars for every match that I win here,” he said to cheers at the Margaret Court Arena. “And if I - I know I am not a favourite to win this event - but if I win this event I'm gonna donate every single cent to the bush fires,” the seventh seed added.

The winner on February 2 receives 4.12 million Australian dollars (2.83 million US dollars).

Zverev pledged to donate 10,000 dollars for every match win and the whole bag in case of lifting the trophy. Photo: Edgar Su/Reuters

“This is a gesture that I thought about for a long time, I did not win the Australian Open yet, I won one match, but I hope maybe I will get a lot of support, maybe it will come to it, and if it happens I'll be the happiest person on this planet,” he later told journalist.

“We as the fortunate people, as the people that are not as affected ... should try to help in any way possible,” he added.

His pledge closely followed that of a former star of the game.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion McEnroe interviewed Australia's Nick Kyrgios after his first round win over Lorenzo Sonego.

McEnroe congratulated the 24-year-old for his efforts in raising funds victims of the bush fires and pledged to donate 1,000 dollars for every set won by the Australian in the slam.

“I hope you go a long way,” McEnroe told Kyrgios.

Kyrgios sparked a fundraising movement in the tennis community when he said he would donate money for every ace he hit in tournaments entered in January.

“Obviously I felt like he wanted to help. I mean, I'm sure a lot of people appreciate that,” the Australian told journalists when asked about McEnroe's generosity.

But Australians shouldn't be holding their breath in anticipation of big cheques.

Zverev has never gone beyond the quarter-finals at a grand slam, and not past the fourth round in Melbourne. Tuesday's win against Cecchinato was his first of the year, after he lost all three matches at the ATP Cup.

“I was thinking about it from the ATP Cup,” he told journalists after the win, “but I didn't win any matches, it was tough to say.”

Kyrgios' best result at the majors are not better either, quarter-finals at Wimbledon 2014 and Australia 2015.

DPA



