Bertens crowned virtual champion at Madrid Open

MADRID – Dutch No. 1 Kiki Bertens prevailed in the women's final against French player Fiona Ferro 6-1 at the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro on Thursday, giving her the online Madrid crown a year after she won the actual clay-court event.

The online competition was held in the virtual Manolo Santana Stadium on PlayStation 4's Tennis World Tour, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bertens defeated Germany's Angelique Kerber, Croatia's Donna Vekic and Canada's Eugenie Bouchard by identical 3-0 scores in round-robin play, before beating Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals 6-4, and Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in the semifinals 7-5.

"Once I got the message asking if I wanted to compete in this tournament, I said, 'Of course,' and I needed to get practicing on a PlayStation as soon as possible," Bertens said to the media, "because once I'm doing something, I want to do it right. I'm feeling great. My first virtual tournament and getting the win is always nice!"

A man talks on his mobile phone outside a closed tennis club in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Photo: AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Bertens and men's champion Andy Murray were virtually presented with their 2020 trophies in a Zoom-style, boxed trophy ceremony, which also included tournament director Feliciano Lopez.

Bertens and Murray each won 150,000 euros for their efforts, from which a portion will be donated to their peers who are suffering economically due to the tour's hiatus.

