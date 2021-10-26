Brenda Fruhvirtova oozes class – shows why she is world top-tenner on ITF ranking

Cape Town – Top-seeded Brenda Fruhvirtova, the only top-10 junior world ranked player in action at the David Samaai Junior Open this week at Kelvin Grove, Newlands, breezed through her first-round match 6-1 6-0 against Olivia Lincer. Fruhvirtova, the 14-year-old from the Czech Republic, is ranked No 9 on the ITF girls rankings. Her ranking is far away the highest at this ITF Junior Grade A tournament. There is another Fruhvirtova on the ITF girls’ rankings and she is the 16-year-old sister Linda Fruhvirtova who slots in at No 8.

Linda Fruhvirtova has already played senior international events, and the sisters are earmarked for great futures on the women's world tour. The unseeded Lincer is a 16-year-old American who has a junior ranking of 139. It was a tough day at the office for the four South African girls in the main draw. All four bombed out in first-round encounters with straight-sets defeats.

Taylor Wilmot put up a gallant fight against Austria's Liel Rothensteiner, the 7-6 (1) 7-5 winner. In an all-Africa contest, Angella Okutoyi, the crack Kenyan junior, defeated South African wildcard Leigh van Zyl 6-2 6-1. Another South African wildcard Suzanie Pretorius went up against Russian eighth seed Maria Sholokhova who won 6-2 6-1.

The remaining South African Heike Janse van Rensburg lost to Tatyana Nikolenko from Kazakhstan. Nikolenko 6-3 6-0. The girls’ field at this year's event is stronger than the boys’ field. The girls have three top-20 world-ranked players in the main draw, whereas the highest-ranked boy is 28th. Roxanne Clarke, the captain of South Africa's Billie Jean King Cup team, was at Kelvin Grove to run the rule over the players. She said the lack of exposure to international events is a big problem.

"Our girls are not exposed enough to international events and when there are chances to play, they lack confidence," said Clarke. "The girls do have the ability, and they can compete, but they lack self-belief. "Tennis South Africa has done its utmost to stage tournaments locally so that our girls can play. "This tournament has attracted a top-class field and it is seldom that our players will have like this to measure themselves against the rising talents on the girls' circuit.

"The results of these ITF Junior Grade A tournaments provide valuable pointers to the future of players. In these events, players have to make an impact if they are dreaming of professional careers. "There are two women's tournaments coming up in the Western Cape in December and it would be beneficial for girls to play those events. There will be world-ranking points at stake. It will give local talents a chance to climb the rankings without having to play abroad. "The schools are participating in the Rising Star Tennis series and has given the leading juniors more exposure in a competitive environment."