Dynamic CEO Richard Glover shocks tennis fraternity by announcing his resignation

CAPE TOWN - On Wednesday, Tennis South Africa (TSA) announced Chief Executive Officer Richard Glover will step down from the position at the end of 2021. Glover has decided not to extend his contract, as he feels this is the natural end of his leadership cycle and that he is ready for a new challenge.

Glover said: “It was very much my decision. Sometimes sports administrators overstay their welcome and cling on past their sell-by date. "I never wanted to do that, and this feels like the natural end of my time at TSA. There are some things that I wish I could have done differently, but on balance I believe I will leave TSA in a better space than when I found it.” TSA President Gavin Crookes thanked Glover for his contribution.

“Richard has been a ‘game changer’ for Tennis South Africa," said Crookes. "His self-effacing personality, coupled with his ability to inspire and lead, underpinned by delivery and the creation of a level of trust never before experienced amongst Tennis South Africa’s many stakeholders, is testament to his success as our CEO. "Richard’s ability to listen, guide and encourage within a challenging and competitive environment, whilst at all times keeping a measured, rational and objective perspective are attributes rarely found in society today.”

TSA Vice-President, Riad Davids, echoed Crookes’ comments. “Richard, from the start, always delivered much more than what was expected," said Davids. "His ability to get everyone to buy-in, as well as to package and sell ideas and get commercial partners involved in tennis is a testament to his hard work and endurance.