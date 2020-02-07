CAPE TOWN – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in full flight at Cape Town Stadium was a sight to behold for the 50 000 world-record crowd on Friday night, and they were royally entertained in the Match In Africa extravaganza.
After Federer and Bill Gates won the doubles match 6-3 against Nadal and Trevor Noah, the Swiss master triumphed again in the singles, claiming a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory in windy conditions.
But while the tennis served up was a treat, the bigger motivation for the event was to raise funds for the Roger Federer Foundation, as well as place the spotlight on the sport in South Africa.
Federer stated that $1 million (about R14.8 million) was the target, with his foundation working to provide a better education for children in southern Africa and Switzerland.
Both players expressed their gratitude to the crowd for coming out, and there was also a special moment when Springbok captain Siya Kolisi walked on to the court to present Federer with a Bok jersey with his surname and the number eight on it.
The spectators roared in approval as Federer immediately pulled on the jersey, and also completed the warm-up routine in it.
Then the two legends put on the show they promised on court, and Federer made his intentions clear early on by breaking Nadal’s serve in the very first game, and managed to hold serve all the way through himself.