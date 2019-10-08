Roger Federer eased past Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2 7-6(5) to reach the last-16 of the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, avenging a defeat to the Spaniard in their last meeting at the same stage of the tournament in 2015.
Second seed Federer, who received a first-round bye, broke Ramos-Vinolas twice in the opening set and sailed through his service games without facing a break point in the match.
Ramos-Vinolas, who upset Federer four years ago to snap a 15-match losing streak against top-10 players, recovered well to force a second-set tiebreak but his Swiss opponent came back from 4-1 down to seal victory.
"I focused, because when you travel around the globe, you're missing a bit of energy. Those first few games or matches can be sometimes a bit tricky," Federer said.
"Serve was solid. I was hitting my spots and really was never in trouble there. But of course all of a sudden, being in a breaker, calls out for different play sometimes and different momentum.