As a curtain-raiser to the main event of the evening, fans were treated to a celebrity pro doubles match between Roger Federer/Bill Gates and Rafael Nadal/Trevor Noah. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Not only did the ‘Match in Africa’ exceed its target of raising $1 million for the Roger Federer Foundation by a whopping $3.5 million… it also set a new Guinness World Record by congregating 51,954 souls in attendance at a single tennis match.

The venue: the iconic Cape Town Stadium – host of the annual Cape Town Rugby Sevens – though this time on a blustery, ‘Cape Doctor’ wind-swept Friday night.

Sure, “looks at de scoreboard” a now famous, unnamed Afrikaans rugby commentator once said… in this case Federer beat his friend and rival-on-the-night Rafael Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-3 in an entertaining three-set extravaganza. But on the night, tennis and more importantly, South Africa… amid these local dark, economic and politically volatile days, was the ultimate winner.

