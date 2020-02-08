As a curtain-raiser to the main event of the evening, fans were treated to a celebrity pro doubles match between Roger Federer/Bill Gates and Rafael Nadal/Trevor Noah. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Not only did the ‘Match in Africa’ exceed its target of raising $1 million for the Roger Federer Foundation by a whopping $3.5 million… it also set a new Guinness World Record by congregating 51,954 souls in attendance at a single tennis match. The venue: the iconic Cape Town Stadium – host of the annual Cape Town Rugby Sevens – though this time on a blustery, ‘Cape Doctor’ wind-swept Friday night.

Sure, “looks at de scoreboard” a now famous, unnamed Afrikaans rugby commentator once said… in this case Federer beat his friend and rival-on-the-night Rafael Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-3 in an entertaining three-set extravaganza. But on the night, tennis and more importantly, South Africa… amid these local dark, economic and politically volatile days, was the ultimate winner.

This is how social medial responded:

First up, host Roger Federer had this short post on twitter to say: