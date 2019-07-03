Roger Federer announces his match in Cape Town. Screengrab: vogue.com

CAPE TOWN – Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has revealed that he'll play long-time rival Rafa Nadal in Cape Town next year. Over the weekend, Federer made the surprise disclosure during an exclusive interview with Vogue, the fashion and lifestyle magazine, at Wimbledon.

The interview was the latest in Vogue's highly popular feature '73 Questions' and the matter of the Cape Town event came up when

Federer was asked a question about Nadal.

When asked to say something about Nadal, Federer responded: "He's an intense guy on the court.

"He's super honest and open off the court. And he's got a heart of gold.

Rafael Nadal during a training session at Wimbledon. Photo: Hannah McKay/Reuters

"He's also going to help me with my foundation again next year. We're going to try to break the record for most attendance, in Cape Town, South Africa, for my foundation.

"I'm so looking forward to it so thank you Rafa."

The foundation in question is the Roger Federer Foundation (RFF) which does charity work around the world, including various parts of Africa.

The RFF has been particularly active for many years in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province where it supports charity projects. He's also been to the Eastern Cape several times to see the foundation's work first hand.

The 37-year-old Federer has strong ties with South Africa since his mother Lynette Federer (née Durand) was born in Johannesburg.

The Swiss maestro, who is currently ranked No 3 in the world, holds dual Swiss and South African citizenship.

African News Agency (ANA)



