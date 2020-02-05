Two of the game’s titans – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Picture: SuperSport TV Supplied

CAPE TOWN – It’s tennis, but not as you know it. On Friday, SuperSport will broadcast 'The Match in Africa', a charity tennis event in Cape Town featuring two of the game’s titans – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The illustrious pair will bring their super-sized personalities to an event that has gripped the imagination. Moreover, with a celebrity doubles match as the curtain-raiser, entertainment will be central to what is shaping to be as much a social as a sporting occasion.

Surprise special guests will handle the coin toss for both the doubles and the singles matches.

At 7.30pm, philanthropist Bill Gates and entertainer Trevor Noah will join the tennis stars for doubles, a clash of A-listers guaranteed to enliven spectators and TV viewers.