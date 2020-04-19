Federer's ability to serve and volley not talked about enough, says Djokovic

LONDON – World no.1 Novak Djokovic said that rival and Swiss great Roger Federer's ability to come up with serve and volley is somewhat underrated and not talked about enough.

In an Instagram live chat with former world no.1 Andy Murray, Djokovic said that Federer is one of the most complete players to have ever played the game.

"Roger. I mean he would definitely be there. I mean he is one of the most complete players ever to play the game," said the Serb.

"We all know how great he is. I think it is a bit underrated. I don't know if people really talk about his ability to come up with serve and volley; accurate play at the most challenging times in the match, against us (great returners).

"He was really not intimidated so much by the return. He would place, especially on the quicker surfaces, he would disrupt your rhythm."