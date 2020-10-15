Former world number one Murray needs improvement to fight on

BERLIN - The two-time Wimbledon champion and former men's tennis world number one Andy Murray has admitted an improvement in results is needed if he is to continue his career.

"The results on the court are not as I would like to have them," the 33-year-old Briton told Thursday's edition of German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

"If in a year I'm still number 100 in the world, would I keep playing? Possibly not."

Murray lost in straight sets to Fernando Verdasco in Cologne on Monday as he continues attempts to rediscover form following major hip surgery in early 2019.

The Scot thought his surgery could end a career which includes two Olympic gold medals and the 2012 US Open in addition to his Wimbledon honours from 2013 and 2016.