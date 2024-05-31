Alexander Zverev absent as domestic assault appeal opens in Germany

German tennis star Alexander Zverev was absent from court on Friday at the start of an appeal hearing in Berlin into allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, which falls as he is competing in the French Open. Zverev, the world number four player, received a €450,000 ($487,000) fine in October but has appealed the ruling.

The 27-year-old is accused of "briefly" choking his former partner Brenda Patea "with both hands" in May 2020, according to the court. The alleged incident took place in the stairwell of her apartment building in Berlin, the court said. Patea is said to have suffered "difficulty breathing and significant pain" as a result of the assault.

Zverev, who has not been ordered to appear personally in court, has rejected the accusations. "I do know what I did, I do know what I didn't do. That's, at the end of the day, what's going to come out, and I have to trust in that," he told reporters last week. Zverev's lawyer Alfred Dierlamm drew attention to social media posts by Patea from shortly after the incident, saying they showed relations between the couple were good.

The criminal complaint, filed over a year after the incident, was linked to a dispute over custody and maintenance payments in relation to the couple's daughter, Dierlamm said. Patea's lawyer Michael Nitschke rejected suggestions the trial was just about money. "That's not true. She felt abandoned, she wanted justice," Nitschke told journalists.

'Not going to lose' Patea was at the opening of the hearing and is set to testify on Monday. Zverev indicated ahead of the French Open that he would skip the start of the appeal proceedings. The opening of the case in Berlin falls in the middle of the two-week French Open tournament, with hearings scheduled through to mid-July.

"I do believe that I'm not going to lose this procedure. There's absolutely no chance I am. That's why I can play calmly," Zverev said last week. Zverev defeated Belgian David Goffin in straight sets in the second round at Roland Garros on Thursday, after ousting 14-time champion Rafael Nadal in the first round. The German was in good form heading into the tournament, winning the Italian Open earlier this month, and aiming to clinch his first Grand Slam title.

Zverev will now face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the third round. In January 2023, the ATP, which runs the men's tennis tour, closed an investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against Zverev involving a female tennis player after finding insufficient evidence. The ATP had opened the probe into Zverev in October 2021 following allegations made by his former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova.