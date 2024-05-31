Alexander Zverev assault trial opens as he competes in French Open

A Berlin court will on Friday start hearing an appeal by Alexander Zverev against a fine for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, as the German tennis star competes at the French Open. Zverev, the world number four player, received a 450,000-euro ($487,000) fine in October but has appealed the ruling.

The 27-year-old indicated last week that he would skip the opening of the proceedings in Berlin, which falls in the middle of the two-week French Open. "I believe in the German system," he told reporters. He had not been ordered to appear personally in court in Berlin. The alleged victim, however, has been invited to give testimony at the start of the trial, which will last through mid-July.

Zverev is accused of having "briefly choked his then partner with both hands during an argument" in Berlin in May 2020, according to the court. The alleged victim is said to have had "difficulty breathing and significant pain" as a result, the court said.

Earlier this week, Zverev defeated Rafael Nadal in the first round of the French Open in what may likely have been the last time the tennis legend played at the tournament that he has dominated over the years.

On Thursday, Zverev advanced to the last 32 by seeping aside Belgian David Goffin in the second round. The German is chasing his maiden Grand Slam title and has been in good form during this year's clay court season, winning the Italian Open in Rome earlier this month. But Zverev's legal troubles have threatened to overshadow his title tilt, with reporters quizzing him over his upcoming court date.

"I believe in the German system. I do believe in the truth, as well. I do know what I did, I do know what I didn't do. That's, at the end of the day, what's going to come out, and I have to trust in that," the tennis player told reporters last week. "I do believe that I'm not going to lose this procedure. There's absolutely no chance I am. That's why I can play calmly.” The court has not named the woman, who is a co-plaintiff in the case, but Zverev's defence had named her in October as Brenda Patea.

In January 2023, the ATP, which runs the men's tennis tour, closed an investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against Zverev involving a female tennis player after finding insufficient evidence. The ATP had opened the probe into Zverev in October 2021 following allegations made by his former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova.