Aryna Sabalenka beats Russian teenager Erika Andreeva to reach French Open second round

World number two Aryna Sabalenka over-powered Russian teenager Erika Andreeva in straight sets to reach the French Open second round on Tuesday. The Australian Open champion, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2023, won 6-1, 6-2 against her 19-year-old opponent under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier after 68 minutes.

Sabalenka fired 27 winners past the 100th-ranked Andreeva and broke serve five times in a dominant display and goes on to face either Irene Burillo Escorihuela of Spain or Japan's Moyuka Uchijima. Sabalenka has made at least the last four at her past six Grand Slams and is expected to be Iga Swiatek's toughest rival in the Pole's bid for a fourth French Open title. Swiatek defeated Sabalenka in the finals of Madrid and Rome in the build-up to the French Open.

"I'm trying to do well on clay, it is tough conditions here but I enjoy playing here and I'm just trying to bring my best tennis every time — whatever the surface," said Sabalenka. Heavy rain caused play on the outside, uncovered courts to be delayed by five hours and by 6 pm local time only nine of the scheduled 40 matches had been completed.

Two-time runner-up Casper Ruud, who won clay-court titles in Barcelona and Geneva in the build-up to Roland Garros, cruised to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Brazilian qualifier Felipe Meligeni Alves. "It's great to be back here at Roland Garros," he said. "Hopefully I can make it another good year here." Ruud was beaten in straight sets by Novak Djokovic in last year's final following a one-sided loss to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 showpiece. He also lost the 2022 US Open final to Carlos Alcaraz.

Frenchwoman Alize Cornet's career ended with a straight-sets defeat by Zheng Qinwen in her record-extending 69th consecutive Grand Slam appearance. Cornet was no match for China's Australian Open runner-up Zheng, losing 6-2, 6-1. She made her debut at Roland Garros as a 15-year-old in 2005 and has not missed a Grand Slam tournament since the 2006 US Open.

'Cried watching Rafa' Cornet reached a career-high ranking of 11th in 2009 and enjoyed a surprise run to the 2022 Australian Open quarter-finals. "I already cried yesterday watching Rafa," said a tearful Cornet after seeing Nadal lose what was likely his last match at the French Open on Monday. Over on Court Suzanne Lenglen, former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina powered into the second round with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Belgian Greet Minnen.

Kazakh world number four Rybakina is the only player to defeat Swiatek on clay this season, in the Stuttgart semi-finals in April. Also due on court in the men's singles is Argentine qualifier Roman Andres Burruchaga who has sporting success in the blood. His father Jorge famously scored the winning goal for Diego Maradona's Argentina in the 1986 World Cup final against West Germany.