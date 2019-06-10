Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the trophy at Roland Garros. Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

PARIS – Ashleigh Barty leaped six places to world number two in the WTA rankings released on Monday after the Australian’s surprise win at the French Open. Naomi Osaka narrowly retains top spot despite her shock elimination in the third round at Roland Garros, which ended her hopes of winning a third successive Grand Slam.

Britain’s Johanna Konta moved up eight spots to 18th as a reward for reaching the French Open semi-finals.

WTA rankings as of June 10, 2019 (change in brackets):

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,486 pts

2. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,350 (+6)

Just how much fun was that post-victory celebration?



Hear from @ashbar96 the day after capturing her #RG19 title. pic.twitter.com/mlLPs2UiUH — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2019

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,685 (-1)

4. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,345

5. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,925 (+1)

6. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,675 (-1)

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,967 (+2)

8. Simona Halep (ROM) 3,963 (-5)

9. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,682 (-2)

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565 (+1)

11. Serena Williams (USA) 3,411 (-1)

12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,366

13. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,953 (+2)

14. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,833 (-1)

15. Wang Qiang (CHN) 2,752 (+1)

16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,747 (+22)

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,615 (-3)

18. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,555 (+8)

19. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,400 (-1)

20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,335 (-3)

AFP