The delayed French Open could take place in September and October without fans, the country's tennis federation chief said on Sunday.
The delayed French Open could take place in September and October without fans, the country's tennis federation chief said on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo/Martin Bureau

French Open could take place without fans, says federation president

PARIS - The delayed French Open could take place in September and October without fans, the country's tennis federation chief said on Sunday.

The clay Grand Slam tournament was supposed to start in late May but the coronavirus pandemic meant it was postponed. 

"We are not ruling out any option," Bernard Giudicelli told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Without paying fans, television and sponsorship money could still be generated.

Top professional tennis is suspended globally until July 13. Wimbledon has already been cancelled.

