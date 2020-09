Kei Nishikori battles past Dan Evans in five sets

PARIS – Japan’s Kei Nishikori surrendered two sets 6-1 but still managed to battle past Britain’s Dan Evans on Sunday and into the second round of the French Open.

The 30-year-old, playing only his fifth match of the year after elbow surgery and a positive Covid-19 test which ruled him out of the US Open, won 1-6 6-1 7-6(3) 1-6 6-4.

Evans, the 32nd seed, looked on course for his first ever French Open win as he romped through the opening set but Nishikori polished off the second set in equally quick time.

Nishikori led 5-2 in the third set only to be dragged into a tiebreaker, which he won, but again lapsed as Evans hit back to take the match into a deciding set.

A topsy-turvy match saw three-times French Open quarter-finalist Nishikori seize control to lead 3-0 but again Evans reeled off the next three games and had a break point in the seventh that he could not convert.