Latest from Roland-Garros: Kerber loses opener for 2nd straight year

PARIS - Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber has lost in the first round of the French Open for the second straight year. The 18th-seeded German was beaten by 19-year-old Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-3. Kerber once held the No1 ranking and has won every major title except the French Open. Her best performance at Roland Garros was the quarterfinals in 2012 and 2018. Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova also went out. The 2009 French Open champion was beaten by Russian countrywoman Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. Garbine Muguruza could have joined Kerber and Kuznetsova, but the 2016 French Open champion held firm to beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.

Fourteenth-seeded Fabio Fognini and 19th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime both lost in the first round of the French Open.

Fognini lost to Mikhail Kukushkin 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-0 and Auger-Aliassime was beaten by Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.

It was the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime's first main-draw appearance at Roland Garros.

Fognini reached the French Open quarterfinals in 2011 for his best performance at a major tournament. This was his earliest exit at Roland Garros since a first-round loss in 2016.

Petra Kvitova reached to the second round of the French Open after a 6-3, 7-5 win over Oceane Dodin under the new roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The two-time Wimbledon champion advanced from the first round for the 10th time in 11 appearances at Roland Garros. The Czech player's only first-round loss was in 2010. She was a semifinalist in 2012. She is ranked 11th and seeded seventh at Roland Garros.

A forehand hit wide by 118th-ranked Dodin gave Kvitova a break of serve in the second set. The 23-year-old Frenchwoman was playing the 30-year-old Kvitova for the first time.

Associated Press (AP)